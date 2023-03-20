Original, factory sealed iPhone from 2007 sells for $55,000 at auction

A first-generation iPhone that was released in 2007, still sealed inside its box sold for $54,904 at auction, more than $54,000 over the original $599 price tag of the device.

The phone was put up for sale by RR Auction on behalf of a former Apple employee who had bought it back when it was first released.

In February, another original and sealed ‌iPhone‌ had sold for over $63,000, marking a sales record for a first-generation ‌iPhone‌.

"Unopened first generation original Apple iPhone, Model A1203, Order MA712LL/A (8GB). The box features a life-size image of the iPhone with twelve icons on the screen, indicating that it is from the earliest production (2007); a 13th icon, for iTunes, came later in the year. In brand new, factory-sealed condition. Accompanied by an AT&T bag and leaflet regarding rate plans and iPhone activation. The consignor notes that he purchased this phone upon its release in 2007, but also received one through work as an Apple employee; this spare was therefore never opened."

Unopened original iPhones had sold for $35,000 and $39,000 in 2022, and prices have been trending upward.