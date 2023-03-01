Türkiye fines TikTok 1.75 mln lira for weak data protection measures

Turkish authorities have fined TikTok 1.75 million lira ($93,000) for not taking sufficient measures to protect users from unlawful processing of their data, the Personal Data Protection Board (KVKK) said on Wednesday.

The fine comes amid growing international concern over the Chinese short video-sharing app and who accesses its user data. Government institutions in Europe and Canada banned the app from staff phones and the United States is discussing a bill giving President Joe Biden the power to ban TikTok.

The KVKK said it had decided to fine the company for "not taking all necessary measures to ensure the appropriate level of security to prevent unlawful processing of personal data."

The data protection authority also said in a statement on its website that TikTok should translate its Terms of Service into Turkish and update its privacy and cookies policy texts in line with the country's regulations.

TikTok said they are looking into the Turkish regulator's fine, adding that they remain committed to providing a safe and protected platform for users.

"Our uncompromising commitment is to provide all users with the peace of mind they deserve by ensuring the safety, security and protection of their personal information - because their trust matters to us," a TikTok spokesperson said.

Türkiye has the ninth most users of TikTok in the world, with some 30 million accounts on the social media platform, data from Statista showed.



