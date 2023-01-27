Nokia, Samsung sign multi-year agreement on 5G patents

Nokia and Samsung have announced the renewal of the patent cross-licensing agreement on 5G technologies.

According to the Finnish supplier, this brings an agreement that expired at the end of 2022 up to date.

The new agreement, which will run for several years, sees Samsung's royalty payments roll back to January 1.

Nokia has not disclosed details about the cross-licensing agreement. It has only indicated that it is consistent with the assumptions made about its own prospects in the third quarter 2022 results statement.

Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies, has indicated that an "friendly" agreement has been reached with Samsung, which offers both companies "freedom to innovate".

Nokia has highlighted the fact that it invested more than 130,000 million euros in R&D since the year 2000, which have resulted in some 20,000 patents, of which 4,500 are essential for 5G.

In 2021, Samsung ended a longstanding legal dispute with Ericsson by reaching a patent license agreement covering various mobile technologies.