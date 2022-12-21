Japan collaborates with IBM to produce 2nm chips

Recently, eight Japanese companies, including Toyota, Sony, and NTT, have formed a new company called Rapidus to research, develop, design, and manufacture advanced chips in Japan.

The Japanese government has also provided funding and subsidies to support this effort.

Furthermore, Rapidus has announced a partnership with IBM to further develop and implement IBM's 2nm node technology in order to manufacture 2nm chips in Japan.

As part of the agreement, Rapidus employees will work with IBM researchers at the Albany NanoTech Complex in New York and IBM Japan in Tokyo.

This partnership is expected to help Japan become a major producer of advanced chips.

"IBM is honored to be partnering with Rapidus on developing the next generation of semiconductor technologies and helping to position Japan as a leader in one of the world's most strategic technology areas," said Darío Gil, Director of Research at IBM.

"This collaboration is critical to ensure a geographically balanced global supply chain of advanced semiconductors, built through a vibrant ecosystem of like-minded companies and nations."

IBM originally unveiled its 2nm chip manufacturing process in 2021, but it is not expected to be able to produce these chips at a high volume until late 2024 at the earliest.

However, with the help of its partnership with Rapidus, it is expected that 2nm chips will be produced in Japan before the end of the decade using IBM's technology.

Currently, Taiwan is the primary producer of the most advanced chips in the world, but this is expected to change in the coming years as other countries, such as Japan, increase their production capabilities.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is investing heavily in chip production in Arizona, and the US CHIPS Act and export restrictions on China are prompting investment in other parts of the world.

As a result, Japan is positioning itself to become a new hub for advanced chip manufacturing.

China, on the other hand, is attempting to increase its self-sufficiency in advanced chip technology by investing heavily in this area.

These developments are expected to shift the global landscape of advanced chip production in the coming years.