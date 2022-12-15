Whatsapp to stop functioning in these phones from January 1

WhatsApp frequently updates its operative systems on which its application works, in accordance with the evolution of recent smart devices and its software.
And the devices that are relatively old are going to stop working with the operative systems that are out of date with the new year.
This is expected to happen again when WhatsApp will drop the support for devices that runs Android versions 4.0.1 or older ones, as well as iOS 12 or older ones in devices of Apple.
The list includes 40 models of smartphones, including devices of Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Sony, Lenovo, and ZTE, among others.