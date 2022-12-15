 Contact Us
Whatsapp to stop functioning in these phones from January 1

WhatsApp is expected to drop the support for devices that runs Android versions 4.0.1 or older ones, as well as iOS 12 or older ones in devices of Apple.

A News TECH
Published December 15,2022
WhatsApp frequently updates its operative systems on which its application works, in accordance with the evolution of recent smart devices and its software.

And the devices that are relatively old are going to stop working with the operative systems that are out of date with the new year.

This is expected to happen again when WhatsApp will drop the support for devices that runs Android versions 4.0.1 or older ones, as well as iOS 12 or older ones in devices of Apple.

The list includes 40 models of smartphones, including devices of Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Sony, Lenovo, and ZTE, among others.

SAMSUMG

  • Galaxy Core
  • Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Galaxy Ace 2
  • Galaxy S3 mini
  • Galaxy Trend II
  • Galaxy X cover 2

HUAWEI

  • Ascend Mate
  • Ascend G740
  • Ascend D2

LG

  • Optimus L3 II Dual
  • Optimus L5 II
  • Optimus F5
  • Optimus L3 II
  • Optimus L7II
  • Optimus L5 Dual
  • Optimus L7 Dual
  • Optimus F3
  • Optimus F3Q
  • Optimus L2 II
  • Optimus L4 II
  • Optimus F6
  • EnactLG Lucid 2
  • Optimus F7

OTRAS MARCAS

  • Sony Xperia M
  • Lenovo A820

APPLE

  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 6S Plus