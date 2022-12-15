Whatsapp to stop functioning in these phones from January 1

WhatsApp frequently updates its operative systems on which its application works, in accordance with the evolution of recent smart devices and its software.

And the devices that are relatively old are going to stop working with the operative systems that are out of date with the new year.

This is expected to happen again when WhatsApp will drop the support for devices that runs Android versions 4.0.1 or older ones, as well as iOS 12 or older ones in devices of Apple.

The list includes 40 models of smartphones, including devices of Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Sony, Lenovo, and ZTE, among others.

SAMSUMG

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Ace 2

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy X cover 2

HUAWEI

Ascend Mate

Ascend G740

Ascend D2

LG

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus L5 II

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7II

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L7 Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus F3Q

Optimus L2 II

Optimus L4 II

Optimus F6

EnactLG Lucid 2

Optimus F7

OTRAS MARCAS

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

APPLE