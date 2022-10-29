NASA shares captured photo of Sun 'smiling'

NASA shared on social media an image of the "smile" of the Sun, which could actually bring solar storms along with it.

"Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space."

The storm is expected to be relatively small, although forecasts indicate that this wind could trigger a solar storm on Earth.