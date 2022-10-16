Formula 1 of skies: This is how electric flying car race looks like

Electric flying cars are already a reality now, and the Australian company Airspeeder has already completed what is called "Formula 1 of the skies" in a desert of South Australia.

Two pilots controlled their flying cars remotely while competing with each other.

"This is just the start, this first race offers only a glimpse of our promise to deliver the most progressive, transformative, and exciting motorsport in the world," Airspeeder founder Matt Pearson said in a press release.

The company is already working on organizing crewed races, which could take place as soon as the next year.

The electric flying cars are actually 13-foot eVTOL machines, named Speeders, and they are almost entirely made up of carbon fiber.

They weigh approximately 130kg and can easily support the weight of a human pilot.