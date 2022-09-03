Samsung says data breach exposed 'some' personal info

Following the hacking of Plex and LastPass recently, Samsung has also warned its customers of its own data breach.

The hacking revealed the names, addresses, and other personal information of some customers, according to the company, adding to a new campaign of phishing targeting over 130 companies, according to a recent discovery by security researchers.

Samsung said that the data breach did not unveil information such as Social Security or payment information and that the vulnerability related to this hack is resolved and it is working to further investigate the issue with several firms.

The data breach only affected US customers.

Here is the Samsung's notice regarding the issue: