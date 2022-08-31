Key part of Turkish air defense system Siper to be completed in 2023

The long-range indigenous air defense system Siper will complete the most important part of Türkiye's layered air defense system next year, the head of Turkish missile producer ROKETSAN said Wednesday.

Murat Ikinci told Anadolu Agency that the system will enter the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory at the end of this year.

Speaking at the country's largest technology event Teknofest, with the current edition held in Türkiye's Black Sea region, he noted that few countries are capable of producing this kind of air defense system.

"If Türkiye makes Siper usable in the field, it will be a great success," he added.

In 2018 Türkiye's Defense Industries Presidency signed an agreement with local defense giants ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye to manufacture the air defense system Siper, according to an official announcement.

The system will have the capacity to fight aircraft, cruise missiles, air-to-ground missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In a recent successful test, it hit a target from a range of over 90 kilometers (56 miles) at an altitude of more than 7,925 meters (26,000 feet).

Under the project, the Siper Block I Missile, with a range of more than 70 kilometers (43.5 miles), is planned to be put into use next year.

The Siper Block II, which will be put into use later, is planned to have a range of over 100 kilometers (62.1 miles) and superior maneuvering capabilities.

Besides the Siper, which is expected to rival Russia's S-400 system, Korkut, Sungur and Hisar air defense systems are all in place.

Touching on Teknofest, he said the event aims to bring international technology closer to young people.

He said the event can provide infrastructure for children to develop projects.







