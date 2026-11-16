Ronaldinho returns to competitive football after 11 years at age 46

Ravenna's Ronaldinho during the Serie C soccer match between Ravenna and Forli in Ravenna, Italy, Sunday Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho returned to competitive action Sunday after more than 11 years, starting for Italian third-tier club Ravenna in a 2-0 derby victory over Forli.

The 46-year-old former Barcelona and AC Milan star made his first official appearance since Sept. 26, 2015, when he last played for Brazilian club Fluminense.

Ronaldinho, who became an investor in Ravenna earlier this year, was named in the starting lineup for the Serie C clash at Stadio Bruno Benelli.

Initially expected to play just 30 minutes, the former Ballon d'Or winner remained on the pitch for the entire first half, contributing to the buildup for Ravenna's opening goal.

In the 36th minute, Ronaldinho held off a defender before passing to Leonardo Lonardi, who set up Giulio Donati for a powerful strike from outside the penalty area.

Ronaldinho received a standing ovation as he left the pitch at halftime, ending his comeback appearance after 45 minutes.

The Brazilian, who helped his country win the 2002 FIFA World Cup, won the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona.

Ronaldinho officially retired from professional football in 2018, three years after his last competitive appearance.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldinho did not rule out another appearance for Ravenna, saying he would return if the club's president asked him.