Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

Cristiano Ronaldo announced Thursday that he will retire from international football following Portugal's matches in November, bringing an end to a record-breaking career spanning more than two decades.

The 41-year-old forward said in an Instagram post that he would "hand back the number 7 shirt" after the international break.

Portugal are scheduled to host Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Nov. 14 before visiting Wales three days later.

Record-breaking international career

Ronaldo made his senior international debut against Kazakhstan in August 2003 and went on to score 146 goals in 234 appearances, both records in men's international football.

He captained Portugal to their first major international trophy at the 2016 European Championship and later helped the country win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also became the first player to score at six editions of the men's World Cup when he found the net at the 2026 tournament.

Portugal were eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the round of 16.

Dispute with national team coach

The announcement follows a public disagreement with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus during the September international window.

Ronaldo left the national team camp after remaining on the bench against Norway, later apologizing to supporters and teammates while accusing the coach of breaking promises about his playing time.

He said at the time that he remained available for selection after serving any punishment imposed by the Portuguese Football Federation.

Ronaldo also revealed that he had prepared a retirement letter following the 2026 World Cup but was persuaded to continue by federation president Pedro Proenca.

His decision concerns international football only, as he continues to play at club level for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.





