Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel dies at 30 after on-field collision

Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel died Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering an injury in an on-field collision during a second-division match, his club CD Tenerife announced.

"Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda at 8 a.m. on Tuesday," the club said in a statement.

The forward collided with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono while contesting the ball late in Monday's LaLiga Hypermotion match at Tenerife's Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez stadium.

Medical staff treated De Miguel on the field before he was taken to hospital by ambulance, and the match was abandoned.

Tenerife said Monday that he had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Nuestra Senora de Candelaria University Hospital in serious but stable condition.





