News Sports Gary Neville urges Glazers to sell Manchester United

Gary Neville urges Glazers to sell Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville escalated his public campaign against the club's majority owners on Thursday, declaring that “enough is enough” and demanding that the Glazer family formally liquidate their remaining equity to end nearly two decades of divisive financial leverage and sporting decline at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has told the Glazers "enough is enough" and to sell their stake in the club.



United are enduring their worst start to a Premier League campaign, while also losing two of their opening three Champions League games, and coach Michael Carrick is under heavy pressure ahead of Saturday's trip to Chelsea.



The US Glazer family, who took control of the club in a controversial takeover in 2005, remain majority owners after selling a minority stake to Briton Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group in 2024. Neville has urged them to leave United completely.



"They have to sell now, they have to sell, I'm sorry the time has come," Neville said on The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast.



"They have subcontracted the football department out to Ineos, they are trying to run the football department, they have had three years of struggling and it looks like this year is going to be a struggle.



"The Glazer family over in America, in Tampa, they're very popular over there, they go to every game, apparently, I hear, they go to all the NFL games, they've hardly been to Old Trafford in 20-odd years."



United have big plans to build a new stadium, but their Champions League- and Premier League-winning former right back wants changes immediately.



"My point is, they have to sell now, enough is enough, the club is in debt, you've not spent a penny on the stadium, you're now trying to borrow £2 billion ($2.66 billion) for a stadium you don't know how you're going to borrow," Neville added.



"You've got a failure of 13, 14 years on the football side, you've subbed it out to somebody else, which is ridiculous, and not took responsibility. It is now at a point where they have to sell.



"Enough is enough, they have to sell the whole the club. The fans have had enough. They have to go now."









