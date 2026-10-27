OSIMHENS BRACE FIRES GALATASARAY TO 2-1 DERBY VICTORY OVER FENERBAHÇE

Victor Osimhen scored twice in the first half on Monday as Galatasaray defeated cross-town archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in round nine of the Turkish Super Lig.

The Nigerian striker struck in the 29th and 44th minutes at RAMS Park in Istanbul, while İrfan Can Kahveci pulled one back for the visitors with an acrobatic effort in the second half.

Galatasaray made a promising start, with Barış Alper Yılmaz forcing Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Ederson into a save from a tight angle in the 15th minute.

Fenerbahçe came close to taking the lead in the 26th minute when Davinson Sanchez's attempted clearance from N'Golo Kante's cross struck the post.

Three minutes later, Osimhen broke the deadlock after exchanging passes with Barış Alper Yılmaz before driving into the penalty area and firing a powerful shot into the top right corner.

Ederson prevented the Nigerian from doubling his tally in the 38th minute, diving to push his low effort from a tight angle out for a corner.

However, Osimhen struck again in the 44th minute, heading home after redirecting Sanchez's powerful first-time effort following a long throw-in by Ismail Jakobs.

Galatasaray dominated the opening half, registering 11 shots, including six on target, while Fenerbahçe failed to produce a single attempt before the break.

The hosts continued to threaten after halftime, with Jakobs hitting the crossbar with a header in the 55th minute following Roland Sallai's cross.

Fenerbahçe, however, pulled one back in the 62nd minute when İrfan Can Kahveci controlled Oguz Aydin's pass and scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick despite goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır getting a hand to the ball.

The visitors pushed for an equalizer in the closing stages, but Milan Skriniar's header was cleared near the goal line in the 90th minute.

Galatasaray substitute Leroy Sane then forced Ederson into another save in stoppage time as the hosts held on to secure all three points.

The victory lifted Galatasaray back to the top of the Turkish Super Lig standings with 22 points after nine matches, while Fenerbahçe dropped to fifth place with 16 points.