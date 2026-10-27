İSTANBULS FENERBAHÇE PART WAYS WITH HEAD COACH İSMAIL KARTAL

Turkish Super Lig stalwarts Fenerbahçe announced Tuesday that head coach İsmail Kartal has stepped down following discussions with the club's management.

The announcement came a day after Fenerbahçe suffered a 2-1 derby defeat to archrivals Galatasaray in the ninth round of the Turkish Super Lig.

"Our head coach, İsmail Kartal, has informed our management of his decision to step down from his position," the Istanbul club said in a statement.

Fenerbahçe said the decision was evaluated in a spirit of mutual understanding and respect, thanking Kartal for his contributions, dedication, and loyalty to the club.

Kartal, 65, returned to Fenerbahçe in June for his fourth spell as head coach, signing a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

He guided the club back to the UEFA Champions League's main stage for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

The Turkish coach previously announced his resignation following a 1-1 Champions League draw against Roma on Sept. 10, but Fenerbahçe President Aziz Yıldırım rejected the decision and the club subsequently confirmed he would remain in charge.

The club did not announce a replacement for Kartal.