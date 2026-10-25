REAL MADRIDS COURTOIS OUT OF CLASICO WITH FLU

Real Madrid's Courtois out of Clasico with flu

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ruled out of Sunday's Clasico against La Liga leaders Barcelona because of illness, Los Blancos said a few hours before the game.

"Courtois is a last-minute withdrawal (from the squad) due to a bout of the flu," Madrid said in a statement.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is set to step in for Belgian stopper Courtois, 34, against Hansi Flick's unbeaten Barca.

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid, third, trail leaders Barcelona by six points, and are also without suspended winger Vinicius Junior for the visit to Camp Nou.









