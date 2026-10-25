MotoGP Australian Grand Prix canceled due to heavy rain

MotoGP bikes are seen lined up after a farewell lap following the cancellation of the last Australian MotoGP Grand Prix to be held at Phillip Island on October 25, 2026, due to inclement weather conditions. (AFP Photo)

The Australian Grand Prix, the 18th round of the MotoGP World Championship, was canceled Sunday due to heavy rain, organizers said.

"The MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races of the Australian Grand Prix have been canceled due to severe weather conditions and poor visibility preventing medical helicopter operations," organizers said in a statement.

Following the decision, riders completed a symbolic lap behind the safety car.

The riders stopped on the main straight to greet fans and bid farewell to the Phillip Island Circuit, which will be removed from the MotoGP calendar next year.

The 19th round of the MotoGP season, the Malaysian Grand Prix, is scheduled for Nov. 1.