Monaco hold Lille as both move to top of Ligue 1

Lille were made to pay for Tanguy Nianzou's red card as Monaco fought back to hold them to a 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

With Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon's match pushed back to Monday due to protests taking place across France this weekend, a winner in the principality would have gone three points clear at the top of the table.

But Lille have to content themselves with a lead on goal difference in the standings ahead of Monaco as both sides moved to 15 points -- one ahead of Lyon, reigning champions PSG and Paris FC.

Ethan Mbappe's goal midway through the first period put the visitors in the driving seat but a straight red for Nianzou just after the hour was swiftly punished by Edan Diop as Monaco forced a draw.

The younger brother of France and Real Madrid star Kylian showed the crisp finishing instincts associated with the Mbappe name as he darted into the box and whipped a first-time shot with his left foot past Lukas Hradecky on 24 minutes.

Monaco rarely threatened through the rest of the opening period but the match burst into life in the second half as Monaco's Paris Brunner passed up a golden opportunity in the 65th minute, before Lille defender Nianzou was given his marching orders for a reckless challenge.

The hosts then levelled in the 74th minute as Diop's cross toward Brunner evaded everyone and nestled in the far corner.

Later, Marseille host Le Havre, while Rennes could go top of the table when they welcome Strasbourg.







