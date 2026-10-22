Salah scores, assists as Trabzonspor beat Hearts 2-0 in Conference League

Mohamed Salah scored once and provided an assist as Trabzonspor defeated Scottish side Hearts 2-0 at home on Thursday in the second matchday of the UEFA Conference League's league phase, extending their winning streak to five matches under head coach Thomas Reis.

The Turkish side entered the match having beaten KuPS 4-2 in their European opener, while Hearts had drawn 1-1 against Nordsjælland.

The visitors started brightly and nearly took the lead in the seventh minute when Malachi Fagan-Walcott's close-range header struck the left post following Calvin Miller's corner.

However, Trabzonspor gradually gained control and were awarded a penalty in the 30th minute after Hearts lost possession on the right flank, allowing Franculino to break into the box, where he was fouled by Tomas Magnusson.

Salah converted from the spot two minutes later, sending goalkeeper Beau Reus the wrong way to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Benjamin Bouchouari came close to doubling the advantage before halftime, first volleying over the crossbar before seeing another effort saved by Reus in stoppage time.

Trabzonspor doubled their lead in the 58th minute when Franculino exchanged passes with Salah before firing a first-time left-footed shot into the upper corner.

Sidny Cabral was sent off in the fifth minute of stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.

The victory marked Trabzonspor's fifth consecutive win under Reis and their second triumph in as many Conference League matches.

Hearts, meanwhile, suffered another defeat following their 7-1 loss to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

- Other results

Kairat Almaty 1-5 Panathinaikos

Nordsjælland 2-2 CSKA Sofia

Crvena Zvezda 2-2 Copenhagen

Kauno Zalgiris 1-4 Brann

Getafe 2-5 Lugano

Iberia 1999 1-1 Mjallby

Inter Club d'Escaldes 1-3 Universitatea Craiova

Jablonec 0-0 Brighton

Pafos FC 1-1 Riga FC