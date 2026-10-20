PSG sink Barcelona in six-goal thriller, Liverpool and Man City win

Paris St Germain underlined their status as European champions by beating Barcelona 4-2 in a blockbuster Champions ⁠League clash on ⁠Tuesday, while Liverpool and Manchester City also claimed victories.

Desire Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha and ⁠Fabian Ruiz scored for PSG, with Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal twice pulling Barcelona level in the second half.

Barcelona arrived at the Parc des Princes with a perfect record across all competitions this season, but PSG proved ⁠more ⁠clinical in a high-tempo contest to hand the Catalans their first defeat of the campaign.

The victory moved PSG onto nine points and top of the Champions League standings, ahead of Liverpool ⁠on goal difference.

Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Liverpool fought back from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at Anfield.

Phil Foden scored a ⁠hat-trick ‌to ‌lead Manchester City to ⁠a 5-1 win ‌over AEK Athens at the Etihad Stadium, with Elliot ⁠Anderson and Rayan Cherki ⁠also on the scoresheet as Erling ⁠Haaland was rested.







