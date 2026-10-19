Salah strikes again as Trabzonspor beat Beşiktaş 2-0 in Super Lig

Mohamed Salah scored his eighth league goal of the season as Trabzonspor defeated Beşiktaş 2-0 at Papara Park on Monday in the final match of Week 8 of the Turkish Super Lig.

The visitors started brightly, with goalkeeper Andre Onana denying Olaitan's close-range header in the 10th minute before Nwaiwu blocked Dusan Vlahovic's first-time effort four minutes later.

Onana was called into action again in the 17th minute, saving Vaclav Cerny's deflected strike from outside the penalty area.

Despite Beşiktaş' early pressure, Trabzonspor broke the deadlock in the 21st minute through Ozan Tufan.

Ernest Muci drove into the box from the left and fired a shot from a tight angle that goalkeeper Alexander Nubel parried into the path of Tufan, who converted the rebound with a half-volley.

The hosts nearly doubled their advantage in the 38th minute when Salah launched a counterattack and found Muci, whose pass released Franculino, but Nubel denied the striker in a one-on-one situation.

Beşiktaş came close to equalizing three minutes later as Onana parried Leandro Trossard's powerful effort into the path of Murillo, whose rebound struck the woodwork.

Despite enjoying nearly 65% possession, the visitors struggled to break down Trabzonspor's organized defense after the interval.

Trossard fired narrowly wide from the edge of the box in the 70th minute before Salah doubled the hosts' advantage a minute later.

Franculino raced onto a lofted pass from Aral Şimşir down the left flank and delivered a low cross for the Egyptian forward to finish first time from close range.

The goal took Salah's tally to eight goals and three assists in eight league matches, moving him clear at the top of the Super Lig scoring chart.

Trabzonspor continued to threaten on the counterattack, with Nubel making two successive saves in the 82nd minute to deny Noah Saviolo and Salah.

Salah missed another chance three minutes later, curling a left-footed effort wide after being picked out by Muci inside the penalty area.

Substitute Ilhan Fakılı forced Onana into a save in the 87th minute, but Beşiktaş failed to threaten again as Trabzonspor secured their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions under new head coach Thomas Reis.

The victory lifted Trabzonspor to fourth place in the Super Lig standings with 16 points, while Beşiktaş dropped to fifth with 15 points.