News Sports Spain punished for Islamophobic chants during Egypt friendly

Spain punished for Islamophobic chants during Egypt friendly

Spain’s football federation has been hit with a financial penalty and ordered to enforce a partial stadium closure for its next home international friendly after governing authorities sanctioned the host nation over Islamophobic chants directed during a match against Egypt earlier this year.

Spain have been fined and told to partially close the stadium hosting their next international friendly after Islamophobic chanting was heard during a match against Egypt earlier this year.



A section of Spain fans chanted "the one who doesn't jump is a Muslim" during the friendly in Barcelona on March 31, with anti-discrimination messages displayed on the big screens and announcements made at half-time urging fans to stop the chants.



The Spanish federation (RFEF) sought to have the disciplinary process thrown out, in part on the grounds that the word Muslim is the accepted term for a follower of Islam.



However, FIFA's disciplinary committee concluded the chants "clearly use religious identity as a means of distinguishing and discriminating against the opposing side" and said a reasonable and objective observer would see the word "Muslim" used in this context "as a marker of exclusion and ridicule".



The RFEF has been fined $20,000 and ordered to close 15% of the stadium for their next men's senior team friendly, or fill that percentage of seats with community or special interest groups, such as families, students and anti-discrimination organizations, subject to FIFA's approval.



Spain star Lamine Yamal said at the time he found the chants "intolerable" as a Muslim himself, adding: "I understand not all fans are like this, but to those who sing these things, using a religion as a mockery on the field makes you ignorant and racist people.



"Football is to be enjoyed and encouraged, not to disrespect people for who they are or what they believe in."











