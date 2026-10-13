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Serie A bottom club Venezia sack coach Stroppa

Venezia sacked their head coach Giovanni Stroppa on Tuesday after failing to pick up a point in their opening six Serie A games of the season.

Reuters SPORTS
Published October 13,2026 02:19 PM
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SERIE A BOTTOM CLUB VENEZIA SACK COACH STROPPA

Venezia have sacked head coach Giovanni Stroppa, the Serie A club said ⁠on Tuesday, with ⁠the side rooted to the bottom of the standings on zero ⁠points after six straight defeats.

Stroppa, a former AC Milan midfielder and Italy international, took charge of Venezia in June last year and helped them earn promotion ⁠back ⁠to Italy's top flight after a one-season absence with a first-placed finish in Serie B.

"The club would like to thank Giovanni Stroppa and ⁠his staff for their work, professionalism, dedication and commitment throughout their time with the arancioneroverde," Venezia said in a statement.

Paolo Zanetti ⁠and ‌Davide ‌Nicola are among ⁠the candidates ‌being considered as replacements for Stroppa, Italian ⁠media reports said.

Venezia ⁠host eighth-placed Napoli on ⁠Saturday.