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Türkiye sack national team coach Vincenzo Montella: TFF

The Turkish Football Federation announced Friday that it has parted ways with national team head coach Vincenzo Montella following Türkiye's World Cup exit and four consecutive UEFA Nations League defeats.

Reuters SPORTS
Published October 09,2026 09:28 PM
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TÜRKIYE SACK NATIONAL TEAM COACH VINCENZO MONTELLA: TFF

Türkiye have sacked national soccer coach Vincenzo Montella, the ⁠Turkish Football ⁠Federation (TFF) said on Friday.

The federation said in a statement ⁠that its executive board had decided not to continue with the Italian coach, without giving a reason for the decision ⁠or ⁠naming a replacement.

Montella, who took charge of Türkiye in September 2023, led the team to the quarter-finals of ⁠the 2024 European Championship.

The decision follows four consecutive defeats in the UEFA Nations League, including a ⁠3-1 ‌loss ‌to Italy on ⁠Tuesday. Turkey ‌were also eliminated in the ⁠group stage of ⁠the 2026 World ⁠Cup.