Türkiye sack national team coach Vincenzo Montella: TFF

Türkiye have sacked national soccer coach Vincenzo Montella, the ⁠Turkish Football ⁠Federation (TFF) said on Friday.

The federation said in a statement ⁠that its executive board had decided not to continue with the Italian coach, without giving a reason for the decision ⁠or ⁠naming a replacement.

Montella, who took charge of Türkiye in September 2023, led the team to the quarter-finals of ⁠the 2024 European Championship.

The decision follows four consecutive defeats in the UEFA Nations League, including a ⁠3-1 ‌loss ‌to Italy on ⁠Tuesday. Turkey ‌were also eliminated in the ⁠group stage of ⁠the 2026 World ⁠Cup.





