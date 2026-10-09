Barca skipper Raphinha out against Getafe and Galatasaray

Barcelona captain Raphinha will miss the club's next two matches after picking up a hamstring issue while playing for Brazil, coach Hansi Flick confirmed on Friday.

"The picture shows something and it's not a big injury," Flick, who said that it nonetheless required attention, told reporters.

"We have to take care about this because he has last season a lot of injuries about this. I think three injuries.

"And we take care. So, he's not available tomorrow (Saturday against Getafe in La Liga) and also not available in Istanbul against Galatasaray (on Tuesday in the Champions League)."

The German manager was furious at the schedule imposed on the players which resulted in the Brazilian taking the knock during a friendly match in Australia.

Repositioned as a centre-forward at Barcelona since the start of the season, Raphinha is the top scorer in Europe's main leagues with 14 goals in eight matches across all competitions.

But he has been plagued by recurring muscle problems throughout his career, returning injured from the March 2026 international break, during which he faced France in a friendly in Boston.

The 29-year-old's absence was sorely felt by Barcelona during the season's final stretch, particularly in the Champions League when they fell in the quarter-finals to Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian forward also suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Brazil during the 2026 World Cup.

The reigning two-time Spanish champions are unbeaten in La Liga this season and sit top of the table, five points ahead of Atletico Madrid.







