UN chief urges developed nations to deliver finance, tech to build climate resilience ahead of COP31 in Türkiye

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday urged developed nations to deliver finance and technology to build climate resilience ahead of COP31 in Türkiye.

"Leadership from vulnerable developing countries cannot substitute for responsibility from developed countries," Guterres said during a joint news conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. Guterres is visiting the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

The G20 represents 80% of global emissions, he said, emphasizing the need for "a drastic reduction in those emissions this decade."

"The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities must apply, but all countries must do their part," Guterres said, urging developed countries to respect their commitments, particularly "those established in COP29 in Baku and deliver the finance, technology and support developing countries need to build resilience and accelerate a just transition."

Developed countries agreed at the Baku climate summit to mobilize at least $300 billion annually for developing countries by 2035 to support climate action.

Guterres also recalled his last visit to Pakistan in 2022, when he traveled to the country following devastating floods.

"Pakistan is on the frontlines of climate chaos despite contributing only a tiny fraction of global emissions. It is also on the frontlines of the response," he said.

The UN's COP31 conference will be held in Antalya, Türkiye, from Nov. 9-20.



