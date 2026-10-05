Real Madrid extend Arda Guler contract until 2031: Report

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Turkish midfielder Arda Guler to extend his contract until 2031, Spanish media reported Monday.

The 21-year-old, whose current contract runs until 2029, has agreed to a two-year extension until 2031, according to Madrid-based sports daily AS; it will be his first contract renewal since joining Real Madrid.

The extension would keep Guler at Real Madrid for at least another five years.

The new agreement also includes a salary increase reflecting Guler's growing importance in the team, the report said.

Following the reports, German football database website Transfermarkt updated Guler's current market value to €100 million ($112 million) from €90 million ($100.8 million).

Guler has started five matches so far this season under Jose Mourinho.

The Türkiye international also played an important role last season, making 40 starts and finishing the campaign with six goals and a team-high 14 assists.

Guler joined Real Madrid from Turkish club Fenerbahce in 2023 and is now in his fourth season with the Spanish side.

AS said Real Madrid view Guler as an important player for both the present and future, with coaches who have worked with him during his time at the club highlighting his quality and potential for further development.

Mourinho also praised the Turkish international's influence on the team.

"For me, his playing quality is incredible: the vision, the decision-making, the organization of play, the stability he gives the team, the creation," he said.

"He is a player with fantastic potential who already has very interesting numbers, and they are not only assists and goals. They come from a deeper analysis. He's a young man who has a great influence."