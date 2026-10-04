MARC MARQUEZ WINS JAPANESE GP TO CUT MARTINS LEAD

Ducati's Marc Marquez won his fourth Japanese Grand Prix ⁠to complete ⁠a sprint-race double at the Motegi Circuit on Sunday ⁠and cut title rival Jorge Martin's championship lead to two points.

Polesitter Martin managed to hold on to his advantage off the line and ⁠appeared ⁠comfortable in the opening eight laps as Marquez waited for the perfect moment to pounce.

That opportunity came on the 11th ⁠lap when Martin left a sliver of space on his inside, which Marquez exploited to take the ⁠lead.

The ‌reigning ‌champion then controlled ⁠the race ‌to the chequered flag, finishing ahead ⁠of Aprilia's Martin ⁠and Marco Bezzecchi.







