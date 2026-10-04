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Marc Marquez wins Japanese GP to cut Martin's lead

Defending world champion Marc Marquez won the Japanese MotoGP on Sunday to slice Jorge Martin's overall championship lead to two points with six events of the season remaining.

Reuters SPORTS
Published October 04,2026 12:58 PM
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MARC MARQUEZ WINS JAPANESE GP TO CUT MARTINS LEAD

Ducati's Marc Marquez won his fourth Japanese Grand Prix ⁠to complete ⁠a sprint-race double at the Motegi Circuit on Sunday ⁠and cut title rival Jorge Martin's championship lead to two points.

Polesitter Martin managed to hold on to his advantage off the line and ⁠appeared ⁠comfortable in the opening eight laps as Marquez waited for the perfect moment to pounce.

That opportunity came on the 11th ⁠lap when Martin left a sliver of space on his inside, which Marquez exploited to take the ⁠lead.

The ‌reigning ‌champion then controlled ⁠the race ‌to the chequered flag, finishing ahead ⁠of Aprilia's Martin ⁠and Marco Bezzecchi.