Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored twice apiece as England dismantled Croatia 7-0 in ⁠Rijeka on ⁠Saturday, with Jude Bellingham scoring one goal and creating three more in a ⁠rampant Nations League display.

Anthony Gordon and substitute Morgan Rogers also struck as England overwhelmed a ragged Croatian defence in their third League A, Group Three match at the Rujevica ⁠stadium.

Kane ⁠marked his 124th international appearance with his 88th and 89th England goals, moving within one cap of Peter Shilton's national record.

The captain will draw level if ⁠he plays against the Czech Republic on Tuesday and could claim the record outright when England host Croatia at Wembley on November 12.

England ⁠are ‌level ‌with Spain on six ⁠points in the ‌group but the Spaniards have a game ⁠in hand and ⁠face the Czech Republic in ⁠Oviedo later on Saturday.







