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News Sports 'Football has no need for emperors', says UEFA chief Ceferin of FIFA's Infantino

'Football has no need for emperors', says UEFA chief Ceferin of FIFA's Infantino

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin lashed out at FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino on Tuesday over a scrapped plan to sell private stakes in the World Cup, declaring that "football has no need for emperors."

AFP SPORTS
Published September 29,2026 11:57 PM
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FOOTBALL HAS NO NEED FOR EMPERORS, SAYS UEFA CHIEF CEFERIN OF FIFAS INFANTINO

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin on Tuesday launched an attack against FIFA president Gianni Infantino following his failed proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors, insisting that "football has no need for emperors".

"Yes, let's grow, let's innovate, let's make our clubs and competitions even more successful, but let's never forget that football is bigger than those who govern it. We are custodians, we are not owners. Nobody has the right to sell its future," the head of European football's governing body told the European Football Clubs general assembly in Copenhagen.