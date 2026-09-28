MANCHESTER CITYS FINANCIAL BREACHES NOT MY CONCERN: ROBERTO MANCINI

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini dismissed questions about Manchester City's reported financial breaches and an alleged "double contract" during his time in charge of the English club.

Manchester City were reported Friday to have been found guilty of all but one of 115 charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations. The club are expected to appeal, while sanctions have yet to be decided.

Asked about the case ahead of Italy's UEFA Nations League match against Türkiye, Mancini said the issue did not concern him.

"It's not an issue that concerns me. It's nothing new because this matter has been discussed for the last four or five years," he said.

"Manchester City has not been found guilty, and the alleged double contract is not my concern. It's their issue, not mine."

Mancini managed City from 2009 to 2013, winning the FA Cup in 2011 and leading the club to its first top-flight title in 44 years.

The Premier League charges included allegations that City failed to provide full details of payments made to Mancini between the 2009-10 and 2012-13 seasons.

German magazine Der Spiegel previously reported that Mancini was paid £1.75 million a year by City for a consultancy role with Abu Dhabi club Al Jazira, more than his £1.45 million basic salary as City manager.

Following Friday's reports, the club said the "Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality."