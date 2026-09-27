Irish footballers refuse to shake hands of Israeli team in Nations League match opening ceremony

Republic of Ireland players bow their heads and wear black armbands in recognition of all lives lost in the Gaza conflict during the national anthems before the match (REUTERS)

The Republic of Ireland football team refused to shake hands with Israeli footballers in the opening ceremony of their UEFA Nations League matchup on Sunday.

As the Irish footballers were coming onto the pitch before the opening ceremony, the small number of Israeli fans at Nagyerdei stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, booed and jeered them. Black armbands were also worn by the Irish team, in recognition of the lives lost in the Gaza conflict.

During the ceremony, the Irish footballers bowed their heads as the Israeli anthem was played and subsequently did not shake the hands of the Israeli team.

The match has been the subject of controversy since Ireland and Israel were drawn together in Group B3.

The Irish players had faced calls from the Stop The Game campaign, organized by the group Irish Sport for Palestine, to withdraw from the fixtures.

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said Saturday that his team's participation in the match against Israel should not be interpreted as acceptance or support of events in Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, Hallgrimsson said the players want to make it clear that taking part in the match is not an endorsement of what is happening in Gaza.

He added that Ireland is participating because it is required by the competition's rules.

"We are playing this fixture because it's the rules of our game. We are playing this fixture because it's the rules of the competition we are in. And that's the reason we are here. We want to honor that," he said.

Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu withdrew from the match on Saturday, stating that his decision "is based purely upon my personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong."