Warriors extend Stephen Curry deal for at least two more seasons

The Golden State Warriors have extended their long-term deal with superstar Stephen Curry for two more years in a deal worth a reported $116 million, the basketball franchise announced.

"A true legend of the Bay, here to stay. The Golden State Warriors have signed four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry to a contract extension," the California franchise said Friday on its X account.

Sports broadcaster ESPN reported that the Warriors point guard had signed a new two-year contract, with an option for an additional year, worth $116 million.

Curry, 38, holds a number of records, including the NBA's all-time record for three-pointers.

The player famous for constantly chewing his mouthguard will begin his 18th season at the highest level of world basketball in late October, having spent his entire career with the same team.

This summer, the franchise also extended the contract of its other stalwart, Draymond Green, for one season and $28 million, after failing in an attempt to sign LeBron James.

Green, 36, has likewise spent his entire career with the Warriors, who selected him in the 2012 draft.

In May, coach Steve Kerr signed a new two-year deal with the Warriors. He joined the franchise in 2014 and has since guided them to four NBA championships, in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.







