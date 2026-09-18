News Sports Zidane names five new faces in first France squad of just 23

Zidane names five new faces in first France squad of just 23

Kicking off his tenure as France coach, Zinedine Zidane called up five fresh faces in a 23-man roster for the upcoming four Nations League fixtures.

New France coach Zinedine Zidane has called up five new names in a 23-man squad for the first four matches of the Nations League.



Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, Liverpool centre back Jérémy Jacquet, Inter Milan defender Andy Diouf, Como midfielder Lucas Da Cunha and Rennes forward Estéban Lepaul are all in the squad for the first time.



"It's been a lot of work since my appointment on July 28," Zidane told a news conference on Friday ahead of facing Turkey on September 25, Belgium on September 28, Italy on October 2 and Belgium on October 5.



"I just wanted to pick these 20 outfield players and three keepers," he added when reporters questioned whether the squad might be too small for four games.



Injuries have ruled some players out such as William Saliba and Theo Hernandez, while the likes of N'Golo Kanté, 35, look to have reached the end of their international careers.



Zidane has taken over from 2018 World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps, who stepped down after Les Bleus finished fourth at the 2026 edition in July.



Former Real Madrid coach Zidane has only ever managed the Spanish giants and their reserve side, but won three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.



He also lifted the 1998 World Cup and 2000 Euros with France as a player, bowing out when he was sent off for headbutting Marco Materazzi in the lost 2006 World Cup final.



Goalkeepers Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Guillaume Restes (Toulouse), Robin Risser (Lens)



Defenders Andy Diouf (Inter Milan), Jérémy Jacquet (Liverpool), Pierre Kalulu (Juventus), Ibrahima Konaté (Real Madrid), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Maxence Lacroix (Chelsea), Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)



MidfieldersEduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Lucas Da Cunha (Como), Manu Koné (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG).



Forwards : Bradley Barcola (Liverpool), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Désiré Doué (PSG), Estéban Lepaul (Rennes), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)









