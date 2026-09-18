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News World France prepares to react as Russian hybrid threats intensify

France prepares to react as Russian hybrid threats intensify

President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia on Friday of launching hybrid attacks against France in recent weeks, warning that the threat facing Europe has intensified and promising a response.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 18,2026 05:41 PM
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FRANCE PREPARES TO REACT AS RUSSIAN HYBRID THREATS INTENSIFY

Russia has ⁠targeted France with hybrid attacks in the past few weeks, ⁠President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, promising a response.

"In recent weeks, the threat — particularly the Russian hybrid threat — facing Europeans and France ⁠has ⁠intensified," Macron told reporters after meeting in Paris with political party leaders to discuss international developments.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez ⁠said on X that all relevant services would be mobilised.

"The goal is clear: to mobilise all state ⁠services ‌and ‌local stakeholders so as ⁠to ‌be ready to face these new ⁠threats."