France prepares to react as Russian hybrid threats intensify

Russia has ⁠targeted France with hybrid attacks in the past few weeks, ⁠President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, promising a response.

"In recent weeks, the threat — particularly the Russian hybrid threat — facing Europeans and France ⁠has ⁠intensified," Macron told reporters after meeting in Paris with political party leaders to discuss international developments.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez ⁠said on X that all relevant services would be mobilised.

"The goal is clear: to mobilise all state ⁠services ‌and ‌local stakeholders so as ⁠to ‌be ready to face these new ⁠threats."







