News Sports Bayern bash Union 7-0 as Kane hits record-quick ton, Olise nets three

Bayern bash Union 7-0 as Kane hits record-quick ton, Olise nets three

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scored his 100th and 101st Bundesliga goals in record time during a 7-0 home thrashing of Union Berlin on Friday, as Michael Olise netted a hat-trick and Jamal Musiala put a tough few months behind him with a spectacular strike.



The champions climbed to the summit on 10 points from four games pending the weekend games, when Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund could extend their 100% records and grab top spot.



Musiala broke his leg badly in July 2025 and was still not himself as Germany were dumped out of the World Cup this June in the last 32. The 23-year-old then collapsed on the pitch twice in two pre-season friendlies due to absence seizures.



He was taken out of the spotlight by Bayern coach Vincent Kompany but returned with a bang on 18 minutes when he let fly from the edge of the box with an unstoppable shot.



After Olise had been tripped, Kane converted a spot-kick on 39 minutes to bring up his league century from a record low 98 Bundesliga games. He has taken 31 games fewer to reach the milestone than nearest rival Dieter Müller of Cologne.



France star Olise netted with another superb shot before the break as Bayern, in a special Oktoberfest kit, got in the party mood.



His delightful cross was then headed in by Kane on 54 before Morocco's Ismael Saibari showed his power with Bayern's fifth and his first Bundesliga goal.



Olise rounded off the thumping victory on 73 and 76 - the second rivalling Musiala's magic. It was a first hat-trick in club football for the winger.



Bayern's night was made complete by the return from injury of substitute Serge Gnabry. Musiala managed the whole game.



Union, who have yet to win in the league this season under new coach Mauro Lustrinelli, had started brightly but stay third-from-bottom.



A sliding tackle from Manuel Neuer 40 metres from his goal thwarted a good first-half move from the Berliners, who were then blown away by the rampant double winners.



The three-week international break from Monday coincides with Munich's Oktoberfest, the world's biggest beer festival which opens on Saturday. It is rare for Bayern not to have a match during the extravaganza, but the squad will make their traditional visit on Sunday.







