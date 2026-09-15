MUNICHS ALLIANZ ARENA, BARCELONAS CAMP NOU TO HOST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALS

The Allianz Arena in Munich and Camp Nou in Barcelona will host Champions League ⁠finals in 2028 ⁠and 2029 respectively, European football's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

The Allianz ⁠Arena will stage its third Champions League final in 2028, following Chelsea's victory on penalties over home side Bayern Munich in 2012 and Paris St Germain's maiden title triumph in ⁠2025.

Barcelona ⁠will host the 2029 final, one year before Spain co-hosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.

It will also be the third time that Europe's ⁠premier club final is held at Camp Nou, which last played host in 1999 when Manchester United came from behind with two stoppage-time ⁠goals ‌to ‌defeat Bayern Munich 2-1.

Madrid's ⁠Estadio Metropolitano, ‌home of Atletico Madrid, is already scheduled to ⁠host the final ⁠of the 2026-27 campaign on ⁠June 5.







