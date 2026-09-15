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News Sports Munich's Allianz Arena, Barcelona's Camp Nou to host Champions League finals

Munich's Allianz Arena, Barcelona's Camp Nou to host Champions League finals

European football governing body UEFA announced Tuesday that it has selected Munich's Allianz Arena to host the 2028 Champions League final, followed by Barcelona's Camp Nou in 2029.

Reuters SPORTS
Published September 15,2026 01:51 PM
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MUNICHS ALLIANZ ARENA, BARCELONAS CAMP NOU TO HOST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALS

The Allianz Arena in Munich and Camp Nou in Barcelona will host Champions League ⁠finals in 2028 ⁠and 2029 respectively, European football's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

The Allianz ⁠Arena will stage its third Champions League final in 2028, following Chelsea's victory on penalties over home side Bayern Munich in 2012 and Paris St Germain's maiden title triumph in ⁠2025.

Barcelona ⁠will host the 2029 final, one year before Spain co-hosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.

It will also be the third time that Europe's ⁠premier club final is held at Camp Nou, which last played host in 1999 when Manchester United came from behind with two stoppage-time ⁠goals ‌to ‌defeat Bayern Munich 2-1.

Madrid's ⁠Estadio Metropolitano, ‌home of Atletico Madrid, is already scheduled to ⁠host the final ⁠of the 2026-27 campaign on ⁠June 5.