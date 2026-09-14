Yemeni army retakes positions from Houthis, advances in Taiz: Report

Yemeni government forces retook positions from the Houthi group and advanced toward new areas in southwestern Taiz province on Sunday, as airstrikes targeted Houthi gatherings and reinforcements across the province, the state-run Saba news agency reported.

A military source in the Taiz Military Axis told Saba that government forces recaptured positions overlooking the Jardad area in Al-Shamayatayn district after the Houthis had infiltrated them.

The forces then advanced toward Ghayl Bani Omar as part of continuing operations aimed at driving the Houthis out of Taiz province, the source said.

Ghayl Bani Omar is a rural area that serves as a front line between government forces and the Houthis.

The military source said government forces seized military equipment during the clashes and inflicted casualties on Houthi fighters, without providing a toll.

Warplanes also carried out a series of strikes targeting Houthi positions, gatherings and vehicles in several parts of Taiz, according to the same source.

The strikes targeted Houthi vehicles and concentrations in Dhubab, Al-Waziiyah and Hayfan districts.

Another strike targeted a gathering of Houthi fighters in the Al-Afirah area of Jabal Habashi district, destroying several military vehicles and causing a stockpile of medium-caliber ammunition to explode, according to the report.

At least 10 Houthi fighters were killed in the strike, the military source said.

The Houthi group has not immediately commented on the report.

The balance of territorial control in Yemen has shifted significantly in recent days, with the Houthis announcing control of several districts in Al Hudaydah and Taiz along the western coast, as well as Red Sea islands, including Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Yemeni government forces, meanwhile, have reported advances in Al-Jawf province along the Saudi border and said they were approaching Al-Hazm, the provincial capital.

Government forces have also reported airstrikes on Houthi targets in Mocha and surrounding areas, as well as locations in Taiz, Lahj and Al-Dhalea provinces, saying military vehicles and weapons were destroyed.

They also said they repelled a major Houthi attack on Marib.

Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has intensified since early July 2026 after years of relative calm.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led Arab coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.