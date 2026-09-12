Dortmund beat Paderborn 3-0 to maintain perfect Bundesliga start

Borussia Dortmund maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 3-0 home victory over newly promoted Paderborn on Saturday.

Fabio Silva gave Dortmund an early lead in the fifth minute, finishing a fast break with a right-footed strike from the center of the penalty area after being set up by Serhou Guirassy.

Dortmund took their 1-0 advantage into halftime but had to wait until the closing stages to put the game beyond Paderborn.

Felix Nmecha doubled the hosts' lead in the 80th minute, converting from Maximilian Beier's pass.

Nmecha struck again nine minutes later with a spectacular bicycle kick from Marcel Sabitzer's cross to complete his brace and seal a 3-0 victory.

The result gave Dortmund three wins from their opening three Bundesliga matches and nine points, keeping them second behind Freiburg on goal difference. Paderborn remain on one point and are yet to score in the league this season.