News Sports Bayern Munich rout Bodø/Glimt 5-0 to extend extraordinary UCL start

Bayern Munich rout Bodø/Glimt 5-0 to extend extraordinary UCL start

Bayern Munich delivered an emphatic second-half performance at the Allianz Arena, sweeping aside Norwegian champions FK Bodø/Glimt 5-0 to open their UEFA Champions League campaign in dominant fashion.

Jamal Musiala scored in his first start of the season, Michael Olise had a brace and Harry Kane was also on target as Bayern Munich routed Bodø/Glimt 5-0 on Thursday to extend their extraordinary start and home record in the Champions League.



Germany player Musiala had missed previous games after collapsing due to absence seizures in two pre-season friendlies, with his medication now adjusted.



Musiala opened the scoring into the far corner in the 47th minute and Kane headed home in the 61st for his 55th Champions League goal. Superb strikes from Alphonso Davies in the 77th and Olise in the 83rd and a final stoppage time effort from Olise completed a big win. Bodø had Odin Bjørtuft sent off late.



Six-time champions Bayern recorded their 23rd straight win in a Champions League opener since last losing a first match in 2003 against Deportivo A Coruna. Their only other first-match defeat from 30 games in the Champions League era was 1994 against Paris Saint-Germain.



Bayern are unbeaten in 39 Champions League home games, of which they have won 37, since a December 2013 defeat against Manchester City.



Manchester United returned to the elite event for the first time since a 1-0 defeat in Munich in December 2023 with a 4-0 victory over newcomers Sabah of Azerbaijan from Mateus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Šeško and Lisandro Martínez to complete a perfect start for the five Premier League clubs.



Italy's Como claimed an impressive 4-1 over RB Leipzig in their first ever Champions League match, with Martin Baturina, Tasos Douvikas, Assane Diao and Maximo Perrone on target.



Slavia Prague seemed on course to victory over Lens despite having Mikuláš Konečný sent off two minutes after coming on for the second half when Danijel Sturm completed a brace for 2-1 in the 87th. But stoppage time goals from Florian Thauvin and Ruben Aguilar gave Lens an improbable 3-2 win.



Both early matches, Fenerbahçe v Serie A leaders Roma and PSV Eindhoven v Shakhtar Donetsk, ended 1-1.









