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President Erdoğan receives Turkish women's volleyball team after European Championship win

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted the Turkish women’s national volleyball team alongside other medal-winning national athletes during a reception on Tuesday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, celebrating their European Championship title.

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published September 08,2026 10:32 PM
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PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN RECEIVES TURKISH WOMENS VOLLEYBALL TEAM AFTER EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP WIN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Türkiye's women's national volleyball team that won the European Championship, and other medal-winning national players at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Erdoğan congratulated the women's team on winning the 2026 CEV European Championship for a second consecutive title, as well as Turkish volleyball players who achieved success in other international competitions.

"We are very pleased to see the results of the enormous investments we have made in sports, particularly volleyball," he said.

Pointing to the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, for which Türkiye secured qualification, Erdoğan said he had "no doubt" that the team could also win the championship there.

"We believe, we trust ourselves. God willing, we will succeed," he added.