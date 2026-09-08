News Sports Liverpool land £60m-a-year Turkish Airlines shirt sponsorship deal

Liverpool land £60m-a-year Turkish Airlines shirt sponsorship deal

Liverpool Football Club announced a landmark commercial agreement on Tuesday naming Turkish Airlines as its new primary club partner and front-of-shirt sponsor starting in June 2027. The five-year contract, valued at more than £60 million ($81.2 million) annually—bringing the total package to over £300 million—will see the Istanbul-based flag carrier’s branding featured across the men’s, women’s, and academy team kits.

Liverpool have signed a "milestone" new shirt sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines, understood to be worth more than £60million ($81.2 million) a year.



The company, which has signed a five-year contract, becomes only the sixth in the club's history to have its name on the front of the shirt.



Liverpool believe it could be the most lucrative deal in Premier League history, although Manchester United's agreement with Snapdragon is claimed to be worth a similar amount.



Turkish Airlines will replace Standard Chartered, which has sponsored the club since 2010, with the current deal estimated to be worth in the region of £50m a season. The bank will become a global partner from next term.



"This is a milestone announcement for us and we are delighted to welcome Turkish Airlines as our main club partner from June 2027," chief commercial officer Ben Latty said.



"The front of the Liverpool shirt holds a special place in the history of our club.



"Turkish Airlines is a globally recognised organisation with an extensive international network, and we look forward to beginning our partnership and building a strong relationship together, with already strong foundations built from those special memories back in 2005 (at the Champions League final in Istanbul)."



Last month Liverpool announced a deal which saw owners Fenway Sports Group sell a 38% stake in the club to the 1892 Holdings - a consortium led by Amit Bhatia and including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin - for £2 billion.











