News Sports Manchester City agree £65m fee for Ndiaye after missing out on Gakpo

Manchester City agree £65m fee for Ndiaye after missing out on Gakpo

Manchester City agreed a £65m package (£60m base plus £5m in add-ons) with Everton on Monday to sign Senegalese winger Iliman Ndiaye.

Manchester City have agreed a fee worth up to £65 million ($88 million) with Everton for winger Iliman Ndiaye, the Press Association understands.



City are set to pay £60 million up front for the Senegal international with a potential further £5 million in add-ons.



The agreement comes after City completed the £34.2 million signing of Brazilian winger Allan Elias from Palmeiras earlier on Monday.



City had shown interested in Liverpool's Cody Gakpo but the Reds are thought to be unwilling to sanction a sale so late in the transfer window without securing a replacement.



That led City to turn their attention to Ndiaye, who like Gakpo had also been linked with Tottenham, and negotiations have progressed quickly.



The 26-year-old is now expected to undergo a medical with City with a view to completing his move before Tuesday's transfer deadline.



Ndiaye, who joined Everton from Marseille for £15 million two years ago, scored six goals last season.



He would become City's fourth major arrival of the summer after Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Allan. There could also be further additions at the Etihad Stadium with the club continuing to be linked with Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.



Everton, for their part, are interested in re-signing City's Jack Grealish for a second successive season-long loan but nothing has yet been agreed.



Allan has signed a five-year contract in what has been a busy end to the summer window for City.



The 22-year-old came through the Palmeiras youth system and has made 96 first-team appearances since his debut in January last year.



Allan said: "This is a surreal moment for me. Manchester City, with everything they have won over the past 15 years, are one of the most attractive clubs in the world for players.



"To be able to sit here today and say I have joined them is the proudest moment of my life.



"I love Palmeiras and always will – but the decision to come to City was an easy one. I want to be the best footballer I can be and the conversations I've had with the people at City so far has convinced me there isn't a better place for me to fulfil my ambitions."









