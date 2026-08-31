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Juventus's attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz undergoes successful foot surgery

Juventus playmaker Kenan Yıldız had successful surgery Monday on a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot and will immediately start rehabilitation, facing an estimated 2–3 months out.

Reuters SPORTS
Published August 31,2026 08:45 PM
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JUVENTUSS ATTACKING MIDFIELDER KENAN YILDIZ UNDERGOES SUCCESSFUL FOOT SURGERY

Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz underwent successful surgery for a fracture in ⁠his left ⁠foot on Monday and is ready to begin rehabilitation, the Serie ⁠A club said in a statement.

Turkey's Yildiz was forced off the field during the season's first league game against Frosinone on August 23.

"Yildiz underwent ⁠osteosynthesis ⁠surgery for a fracture of the base of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. The surgery... was a complete success, and ⁠the player will begin his rehabilitation program tomorrow," Juventus said in a statement.

The 21-year-old is expected to be sidelined ⁠for ‌weeks, according ‌to media reports.

Juventus, who ‌are coming off two wins in the ⁠league, will ⁠host AC Milan on ⁠Sunday.