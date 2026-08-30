News Sports Inter hold on for win over Cagliari after Çalhanoğlu’s early goal

Inter hold on for win over Cagliari after Çalhanoğlu’s early goal

Hakan Çalhanoğlu's early goal proved decisive as Inter Milan survived a late push and missed several second-half chances to edge Cagliari 1-0 on Sunday.

Inter Milan had to hang on for a 1-0 win at Cagliari after squandering a string of chances to add to Hakan Çalhanoğlu's early strike on Sunday.



The reigning champions had 30 attempts at goal but after failing to add to their lead endured a nervy finish as Cagliari pushed forward late on.



None of Inter's trio of English signings were in the starting eleven, with John Stones and Curtis Jones on the bench and Djed Spence not in the squad.



Inter's goal came from their first clear chance. Nicolo Barella cut inside from the right wing and laid the ball off for Çalhanoğlu to hit a first-time strike past the unsighted Elia Caprile, who was rooted to the spot as the ball found the bottom corner.



More goals should have followed as Cristian Chivu's side poured forward.



Manuel Akanji sent a glancing header just wide at the back post and moments later Barella won the ball in midfield, charged at goal, and hit a powerful strike that was too close to Caprile.



Barella was proving to be Inter's best outlet and the Italy international played in a fine cross which Federico Dimarco struck first time, but his rising effort was repelled by the goalkeeper.



The pressure kept coming as Lautaro Martinez and Pio Esposito were denied before the break, and Inter went into the dressing room wondering how they were not further clear.



Esposito squandered another chance early in the first half, unable to take Barella's cross cleanly in front of goal, allowing Caprile to gather an underhit strike.



But the hosts were improving, and threatened when a bending strike from Alieu Fadera almost turned into a cross for Kevin Carlos at the back post, with Josep Martinez pushing it away for a corner.



Chivu made changes in response, with Jones making his debut as a 65th-minute substitute before Stones followed shortly after, the changes coming either side of another chance for Martinez.



Still a second goal would not come for Inter as Alessandro Bastoni pulled a shot wide and then Marcus Thuram headed wide as he raced onto Martinez's cross with Caprile closing in, and that allowed Cagliari to keep believing as Adam Obert lifted a dangerous shot narrowly over.



Then, with six minutes left, Michel Adopo latched on to a loose ball and hit a fierce shot which deflected off Yann Bisseck to go wide. The resulting corner found Gennaro Borrelli unmarked at the back post but he could not get his header on target.



Cagliari finished the game on top, but could not get an equalizer as Inter escaped with the three points.













