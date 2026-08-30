News Sports Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus close to Barcelona move

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus close to Barcelona move

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus for approximately €10 million ($11.5 million), with the deal expected to be finalized before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, the Press Association understands.



The deal for the Brazil international is believed to be worth €10 million ($11.5 million) and is expected to be completed before Tuesday's transfer deadline.



Jesus had also been linked with a move to Serie A side Napoli.



The 29-year-old has scored 32 goals in 123 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Premier League rivals Manchester City in 2022.



His time at the Emirates Stadium has been hampered by two serious knee injuries.



Jesus made just three top-flight starts last term as the Gunners won the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.



He did not feature in Mikel Arteta's matchday squads for the 3-0 Community Shield victory over his former club City on August 16 and last Friday's 3-0 league success against Coventry.









