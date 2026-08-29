Juventus bench comes to the rescue in 2-0 win over Parma

Nico Gonzalez scored for Juventus five minutes after coming off the bench and fellow sub Teun Koopmeiners added a second late on as ⁠their side secured ⁠a 2-0 home win over Parma on Saturday, making it two wins from two to kick off the new Serie ⁠A season.

Luciano Spalletti's side wasted plenty of decent opportunities before Gonzalez entered the fray in the 57th minute, and he announced himself on the hour mark by forcing a superb save from Parma keeper Edoardo Corvi.

Two minutes later the 28-year-old Gonzalez went even closer, this time beating Corvi but hitting the far post ⁠with ⁠another venomous effort, but he picked up his own rebound and drilled a deflected effort into the net off Parma defender Mariano Troilo to break the deadlock.

A late injury to Andrea Cambiaso saw Koopmeiners brought off the bench in the 87th minute, and a ⁠minute later the Dutch midfielder wrapped up the three points by sweeping the ball back across goal and into the net.

Earlier in the day, newly-promoted Frosinone spoiled Fiorentina's centenary celebrations by hammering them 3-0, with Antonio Raimondo scoring twice for the ⁠visitors.

Udinese ‌registered ‌their first win of the new ⁠season with a 3-2 ‌victory away to Monza, while Domenico Berardi struck a 78th-minute winner for Sassuolo ⁠as they beat Torino 2-1.

With ⁠10 teams still to play in the second ⁠match week, AC Milan and Juventus top the table on six points.







