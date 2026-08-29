Galatasaray beat Goztepe 3-2 in five-goal thriller

Galatasaray defeated Goztepe 3-2 at home Saturday in the third week of the Turkish Super Lig.

Goztepe took the lead in the 16th minute. Efkan Bekiroglu's corner from the right was headed toward the far post by Henrique, where Miroshi struck to find the net.

Galatasaray came close to an equalizer in the 31st minute when Gabriel Sara's shot from the edge of the penalty area went just wide of the post following Sallai's cross.

The hosts leveled in the 33rd minute. Sallai's free kick from the right side of the penalty arc was headed back across goal by Lucas Torreira, with the ball deflecting off Davinson Sanchez and into the net to make it 1-1.

Victor Osimhen nearly put Galatasaray ahead just before halftime, but Goztepe goalkeeper Matej Gugeshashvili saved his effort after the Nigerian forward received a through ball from Sallai, ending the first half in a 1-1 draw.

Galatasaray started the second half on the front foot and created several opportunities with Osimhen and Yunus Akgun.

The Istanbul side took the lead in the 55th minute when Sara's shot from the right side of the penalty area found the net despite Gugeshashvili getting a hand to the ball.

Galatasaray was awarded a penalty in the 63rd minute following a VAR review after Osimhen went down in the area following an intervention by defender Chris Akonnor.

Osimhen converted from the spot to make it 3-1.

Goztepe responded two minutes later. Juan headed home from close range after Henrique flicked on a long throw from Arda Okan Kurtulan, reducing the deficit to 3-2.

Galatasaray thought it restored its two-goal advantage in the 67th minute when Osimhen headed home Sallai's cross, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for offside.

Osimhen came close to adding another in stoppage time, but Gugeshashvili denied the Nigerian forward in the 90+4th minute.

Saturday's results

Konyaspor 1-2 Kocaelispor

Gaziantep FK 1-2 Rizespor