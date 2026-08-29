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News Sports Dortmund cruise to win as Elversberg claim historic victory in Bundesliga

Dortmund cruise to win as Elversberg claim historic victory in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund launched their Bundesliga campaign on a high note Saturday, securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hamburger SV behind goals from Serhou Guirassy and summer signing Giannis Konstantelias.

Reuters SPORTS
Published August 29,2026 10:34 PM
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DORTMUND CRUISE TO WIN AS ELVERSBERG CLAIM HISTORIC VICTORY IN BUNDESLIGA

Goals from Serhou Guirassy and Giannis Konstantelias steered Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 victory over Hamburg in their Bundesliga season-opener on Saturday, while there were also wins ⁠for RB Leipzig and ⁠promoted Elversberg.

Guirassy provided a clinical finish inside the opening nine minutes to settle Dortmund, before new signing Konstantelias fired in a shot ⁠that took a deflection off a defender and into the net.

Dortmund finished the game with 10 men when Samuele Inacio received a straight red card three minutes after coming off the bench for a dangerous tackle, but were able to complete the win.

Elversberg, from a town of just 13,000 people, made a dream Bundesliga debut with a ⁠3-2 ⁠victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

They raced into an early 2-0 lead after goals from Lukas Petkov and Cole Campbell, and then added a third in the 46th minute through David Mokwa.

Leverkusen pulled a goal back 13 minutes from the end through Patrik Schick and Christian Kofane netted a second in ⁠added time.

Leipzig defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 with Ridle Baku, Antonio Nusa and Rocco Reitz all on target, the latter against his former side.

Mainz and Paderborn played to a 0-0 draw, while Tim Skarke scored a 92nd equaliser for Union Berlin in their 3-3 draw ⁠with ‌Eintracht ‌Frankfurt.

The latter led 3-1 in the ⁠67th minute thanks to Younes ‌Ebnoutalib's hat-trick, but could not hold on for the away win.

Thijs Dallinga scored twice ⁠in the final 18 minutes to ⁠secure a 3-2 win for Cologne over Hoffenheim.

Bayern ⁠Munich started their league season on Friday with a thumping 5-1 win over Stuttgart.