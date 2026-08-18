Newcastle sign Bosnian defender Dedic from Benfica

Newcastle United have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina full back Amar Dedic from Benfica on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Dedic boosts Newcastle's defensive options following the departure of right back Kieran Trippier.
Portuguese club Benfica said the deal for the 24-year-old was worth 35.9 million euros ($41.55 million). Benfica added that the deal includes a sell-on clause.
Dedic previously worked with newly-appointed Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle at Red Bull Salzburg, where the pair won the Austrian Bundesliga title in 2023.
"Working with Matthias again was a big factor for me. We know each other well, he knows what I can bring on the pitch and I'm really happy to be playing for him again," Dedic said in a statement.
Dedic also represented Bosnia at this year's World Cup, where they were eliminated by co-hosts United States in the round of 32.
Newcastle begin the league season at home to Liverpool on August 23.